Bohemian Rhapsody emerges as the highest grossing musical biopic ever

Bohemian Rhapsody is out and about making records. And this not even song we're talking about! The biopic based on the British rock band - Queen - and its front Freddie Mercury has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing biopics of all time. The musical biopic has made a whopping $608m worldwide at the box office, having earned an impressive $57.9m in the UK. That’s a huge feat! Not only that, the film has managed to bag several award nominations.

The role of Freddie Mercury is portrayed by Rami Malek. While he got mixed responses from the critics, the audience loved him. Malek has bagged a nomination at the Golden Globe. The film also scored two nominations at the SAG (or Screen Actors Guild) Awards along with the entire cast being nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Well, the film is likely to earn one or more nominations at next year’s Academy Awards.

The film’s success also played an important part in making the iconic single - Bohemian Rhapsody, the world’s most-streamed song from the 20th century. Not only that, but it is also the most-streamed Classic Rock song of all time.

Congratulations to the team!