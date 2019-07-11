Mirror July 11 2019, 11.16 pm July 11 2019, 11.16 pm

They really are the champions, my friend. Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is officially the biggest-selling home release of 2019 so far. Lead actor Rami Malek won acclaim for his turn as lead singer Freddie Mercury, going on to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards earlier this year. The rest of the big film releases of the year mostly belong to large franchises. Meanwhile, the weekly chart saw a new hero swoop in.

Captain Marvel proves it’s the biggest film of the week as it flies higher, further, and faster into the Official Film Chart on digital downloads only. Oscar-winner Brie Larson proved a big box office hit as the cosmic heroine and now leads its closest competition by nearly 3:1 in its first week of release on digital. As a result, Fighting With My Family is now on the ropes, but only at Number 2. With Toy Story 4 being a cinema hit, it’s no surprise that the original Toy Story climbs one place to Number 3 with Toy Story 3 at Number 6 and Toy Story 2 at Number 8.

Former chart-topper How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World drops to Number 4; Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse leaps four spots to Number 5 following Spider-Man – Far From Home hitting the big screen. There’s another superhero further down the Top 10 as Aquaman lies at Number 9, and, finally, 2019 champion Bohemian Rhapsody rounds out the chart.

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a clip of Jordan Peele’s modern-day horror Us, which stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, and is available to Download & Keep from July 15.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – July 10, 2019:

#1 Captain Marvel

#2 Fighting with My Family

#3 Toy Story

#4 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

#5 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

#6 Toy Story 3

#7 Cold Pursuit

#8 Toy Story 2

#9 Aquaman

#10 Bohemian Rhapsody

The Official Top 10 biggest films of 2019 so far:

1.Bohemian Rhapsody

2.Venom

3. A Star is Born

4.Mary Poppins Returns

5.Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

6.Aquaman

7.The Greatest Showman

8.Bumblebee

9.Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

10.Avengers: Infinity War