Bohemian Rhapsody new trailer shows Freddie Mercury perfecting We Will Rock You

The newest trailer of the much-anticipated biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, focuses on the roots of Queen, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. The film is named after an iconic song of the same name from Queen and will show the journey of Freddie from being an unknown performer to being an international star. From the trailer, it seems that the makers are also willing to show the highs and lows that the band went through.

The new trailer also shows the making of the upbeat track, We Will Rock You, which appears to have been created so the audience could sing along with the band. There’s also a sequence where Freddie is seen working on Bohemian Rhapsody.

The clip also shows Queen’s performance at Live Aid in 1985 and hints at his relationships with both men and women. When the first trailer of Bohemian Rhapsody was released, many questioned it for not showing anything over Freddie’s sexuality and battle with AIDS.

The supporting cast consists of a bevy of superstars and is bound to leave you salivating. Besides Malek, we have Tom Hollander from Pirates of the Caribbean, Aidan Gillen of Game of Thrones fame and Allen Leech. Bohemian Rhapsody will hit the theatres on October 24 in the UK and November 2 in the US.