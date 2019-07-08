Fashion

Sabyasachi Mukherjee apologises after facing the wrath for his 'overdressed women' remark

Bollywood

Mira Rajput's wish for Shahid Kapoor on their fourth wedding anniversary is absolutely adorbs

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
007Alessio ValenteBond 25Daniel CraighollywoodItalyJames BondLea SeydouxSpectre
nextMulan: The first trailer of this Disney classic is out and it's power packed!

within