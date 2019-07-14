Mirror July 14 2019, 5.40 pm July 14 2019, 5.40 pm

Let's hope Blofeld hasn't taken up cannibalism. Since reports revealed that double Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz is to reprise his role as SPECTRE chief Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the next James Bond film, fans have speculated just what sort of role the character will play. According to The Playlist, Blofeld will only play a supporting role in the film as he paid a visit in the vein of another classic thriller.

The Playlist says that 'Blofeld returns in a kind of Silence Of The Lambs-like appearance; Clarice Starling (in this case Lea Seydoux), visiting him in prison and trying to mine him for information about Rami Malek’s sadistic character'. Fans will remember that Blofeld was arrested at the end of SPECTRE and Bond (Daniel Craig) chose not to kill him and instead left him and the service for a life with Dr Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux).

Considering how Blofeld tormented Swann and Bond in SPECTRE, having him play a Hannibal Lecter role in Bond 25 will prove an interesting dynamic. This latest report suggests that Waltz's villain takes a definite 'backseat' as the character played by Malek remains the chief threat for Bond in the film. The other intriguing detail here is that if Swann is the one to visit him in prison, is she really set to be killed off in the opening title sequence as many expected?

Either way, Bond definitely has his work cut out for him. Bond 25 is released in UK cinemas on April 3, 2020.