It looks like Blofeld will be back for Bond 25. Following suggestions by director Cary Joji Fukunaga that Christoph Waltz could return as his SPECTRE villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, it seems that Waltz is indeed returning for the 25th James Bond film. According to the Daily Mail, the double Oscar-winning actor Waltz was spotted on set by visitors and said, "You haven’t seen me. I’m not here." Additionally, a source working as an executive on the film added: "There’s unfinished business between Bond and Blofeld. If I told you any more, I’d have to kill you." Waltz's Blofeld was last seen being arrested at the end of SPECTRE after his schemes were foiled by Bond, who in a twist was revealed to have been raised alongside him, with Blofeld previously going by the name Hans Oberhauser. Bond chose to leave the service behind for love interest Dr Madeleine Swann ( Lea Seydoux ) at the end of the film, but will Blofeld want revenge?

Reports have suggested that the returning Swann will be killed off in Bond 25, sending Bond into a spiral of depression. Will Blofeld be the one to kill her akin to his murder of Bond's wife Tracy in the novel and film On Her Majesty's Secret Service? Rami Malek has been confirmed as the central villain for the film while returning stars include Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, and Jeffrey Wright.