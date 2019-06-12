In Com Staff June 12 2019, 2.53 pm June 12 2019, 2.53 pm

Further issues appear to have arisen in the production of Bond 25. Following on from his ankle injury whilst filming, Daniel Craig is returning to the set of the upcoming James Bond film, but now a further issue seems to have been revealed for the troubled production. According to The Sun , a source involved in the film revealed that "filming was supposed to finish in September but the cast and crew have been told it’s been pushed back to late October, possible early November due to Daniel’s injury and the set explosion." As if that delay wasn't enough, it would seem that Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek now has a scheduling issue with Craig due to prior commitments, which has arisen as a result of the delays.

"But they still need to find a time for Daniel and Rami to film together," revealed the insider. "You can’t have a Bond film where 007 doesn’t come face to face with the villain so it’s a complete nightmare logistically. "They are looking at the whole schedule again now and doing everything they can to make it work, but production is going to have to over-run even further now."