Bond 25: Daniel Radcliffe on whether he would play James Bond

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 11.57 am April 24 2019, 11.57 am

Could he be the Chosen One, once again? Daniel Radcliffe has revealed whether or not he could play another famous British character - James Bond. The actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss his role as spy Rex Dasher in Playmobil: The Movie. "When people meet me in America and hear my English accent, they say, 'You should play James Bond," he told Graham. "I know, and everyone here knows, I will never be James Bond, but playing a Bond-like Playmobil character felt much more likely!" Daniel also spoke about how it was no big deal being made into a toy thanks to Harry Potter.

"The director sent me a really well-meaning text that said, 'Congratulations, you're a toy!' he added. "I was like, 'I don’t want to rain on your parade, but I have been a toy a lot!' It sounds a conceited thing to say, but it's not. It's been a weird factor of my life."

Daniel appeared on the April 19 show on BBC One with Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson and Killing Eve's Jodie Comer. He was happy to explain why he's happy to be asked about Harry Potter too. "When I was young, I met an old punk who had been in a band that I really liked. So I went up to him and asked him about it, and he literally said, 'I don't talk about it'," he said.

"And that was kind of sad. I thought it would be sad to look back on this huge period of your life and not embrace it," he said.

"As much as I'm happy to be doing other films now, I'm always genuinely very honoured when someone comes up and says, 'You were a huge part of my childhood'."