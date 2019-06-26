Soheib Ahsan June 26 2019, 8.03 pm June 26 2019, 8.03 pm

It has been more than a decade since we first saw Daniel Craig suit up as the daredevil secret agent, James Bond, and the time to bid him farewell draws closer. The first look for his final film is out with a few behind-the-scenes footage as well. The film is currently being referred to as Bond 25 since it will be the 25th film in the entire James Bond franchise. Its name is yet to be revealed. This will be Daniel Craig’s 5th film as Bond where he will also be a producer along with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Cary Joji Fukunaga will be directing the film.

On set with #Bond25: Jamaica. Check out director Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig (James Bond #007), @jfreewright (Felix Leiter) and @LashanaLynch (Nomi) in this behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean filming. Watch the full video at https://t.co/1JH3zpzGuv pic.twitter.com/cIo5iMzVoN — James Bond (@007) June 25, 2019

Originally, Danny Boyle was picked to direct the film but he soon departed due to “creative differences”. Rumours claimed that the differences were based in Danny Boyle’s intention to change Bond’s attitude towards women in light of the #MeToo movement but this was met with opposition as other people involved with the film felt that Bond had to stay true to his original form. After Boyle’s departure, Cary Fukunaga was among many others requested to direct the film.

Apart from Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ben Wishaw and Jeffrey Wright will be reprising their roles from previous films. Rami Malek will be playing the antagonist of the film. The film’s known premise is that James Bond has left active service but gets back to work helping his friend Felix Leiter search for a missing scientist. Finding out that the scientist was abducted, James Bond’s search leads him into danger unlike he has ever seen before.