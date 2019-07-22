Soheib Ahsan July 22 2019, 11.46 pm July 22 2019, 11.46 pm

A James Bond film is always known for some of its popular trends. One of them being James Bond riding in a number of shiny fast sports cars. After the latest tweet from the official James Bond handle, it seems that Daniel Craig will be getting a ride to remember, as he suits up as Agent 007 for the last time. In the tweet, around eight cars were revealed which will be a part of Bond 25. Some of the cars have been used in previous Bond films as well.

Check out James Bond's tweet below:

Some of these cars include the Aston Martin DB5, V8Vantage, Aston Martin Vallaha and a Pagani in the front. What car fans can expect and should be prepared to suffer is watch the cars be damaged, torn apart or even blown up knowing the kind of situations James Bond often gets himself into.

After almost a decade of Daniel Craig suiting up as the daredevil secret agent, James Bond, the time to wave him goodbye draws near. The first look for his final film was also released recently with a few behind-the-scenes footage as well. The film is currently being referred to as Bond 25, since it will be the 25th film in the entire James Bond franchise. Its name is yet to be revealed. This will be Daniel Craig’s 5th film as Bond, where he will also be a producer along with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Cary Joji Fukunaga will be directing the film. The film is set to release in 2020.

Check out the first look of Bond 25 below:

On set with #Bond25: Jamaica. Check out director Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig (James Bond #007), @jfreewright (Felix Leiter) and @LashanaLynch (Nomi) in this behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean filming. Watch the full video at https://t.co/1JH3zpzGuv pic.twitter.com/cIo5iMzVoN — James Bond (@007) June 25, 2019