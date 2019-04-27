Bond 25: Release date, title, cast, director, plot and song

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 9.03 pm April 27 2019, 9.03 pm

It's been four years since we got an instalment of the James Bond franchise in the film SPECTRE. The 2015 film saw Bond (Daniel Craig) go toe to toe with the villainous titular organization before defeating them and riding off into the sunset with psychiatrist Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). Now, with a 25th outing confirmed and Craig coming back, despite tons of rumours that we could receive a new Bond (and the speculation over who will replace him will never end).

With a somewhat chaotic production so far, along with rumours of comebacks and returns, we now are getting more of an idea of what the finished article will look like. But what can we expect from the film? More importantly, when can we expect it? Mirror Online has gathered all the important information you need to know for the upcoming outing.

Bond 25 title

Bond 25 has been revealed as having the working title Shatterhand in production notes, however, this will be subject to change. Producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed as much. The name is an alias of SPECTRE leader Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the Ian Fleming novel You Only Live Twice, which he uses after murdering Bond's wife Tracy in the proceeding novel, On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Reports have now indicated that the film will be titled- but we are yet to have confirmation on this. No title was revealed in the announcement live event in Jamaica on April 25.

Bond 25 release date

The 25th entry in the franchise is due in cinemas on April 8, 2020. The film was originally due for release in November 2019, but due to changes in director, the film was pushed back by 4 months to February 14, 2020, before another delay.

Bond 25 press conference

The press conference for Bond 25 took place on April 25, 2019. The event did not announce the official title of the film, but it did reveal the full cast and some more plot details. The news was announced at an event attended by the cast and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson in Jamaica - a nod to the location used in 1962's Dr No. Scroll down for the full cast and the Bond villain news.

Bond 25 Director

Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct Shatterhand, replacing previously announced helmer Danny Boyle. Boyle was removed from the project after creative differences with producer Barbara Broccoli and star Daniel Craig. It is unknown what the difference was, but rumours range from differences over plot to casting and themes.

The most recent being that Boyle wanted to kill off Daniel Craig's Bond at the end of the film. Fukunaga is best known for his films Beasts of No Nation and Jane Eyre, along with his television work on the first season of True Detective and Netflix drama Maniac.

Bond 25 filming

Filming on the new film has already started, suggesting the announcement of the film's title is imminent. We also have our first set photos from principal photography in Norway, with a masked villain and a young girl in a rainbow coat, who we have some theories about. No photos of Craig back in action yet, however.

Bond 25 cast

Daniel Craig as James Bond

Despite some initial uncertainty, it was confirmed that Craig would return for a final outing as 007.

The Bond girl from SPECTRE will return for a sequel film. Bond was last seen driving off in his Aston Martin DB5 with her after rescuing her from Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Swann is rumoured to be married to him in the new film.

Early rumours for the film suggested she would be killed off, akin to Bond's wife Tracy in the book and film On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Ben Whishaw as Q

The gadget man will be back to help 007 in another film.

Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny

Bond's ally and the secretary for MI6 head, M.

Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner

It is expected that M's chief of staff will return for another adventure.

Ralph Fiennes as Gareth "M" Mallory

The Oscar-nominee will be back as the steely head of MI6 after helping defeat SPECTRE in the last film.

Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter

Bond's CIA ally Felix is also making a comeback after sitting out from Skyfall and only being mentioned in SPECTRE.

He needs James' help recovering a scientist from an evil villain.

Rami Malek as the Bond villain

The big news is Oscar winner Rami Malek's casting as the Bond villain.

In a video message, he said: "I'm stuck here in New York in production but I'm very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew."

He added: "I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing. See you all soon."

Early indicators of Malek's involvement came after a stunt man working on the film appeared to confirm Malek's involvement.

Fukunaga has already hinted at a possible return for Christoph Waltz as SPECTRE leader Ernst Stavro Blofeld after the character was arrested at the end of the last film.

The title could certainly hint at his return, but he wasn't listed in the live event.

Ana de Armasas Paloma

The Blade Runner 2049 star revealed her character's name in Bond 25 but not much else.

Lashana Lynch as Nomi

Captain Marvel star Lynch will play a character named Nomi in the new film.

Billy Magnussen has been confirmed - he's rumoured to play a CIA agent who meets Bond.

Also, cast is The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star David Dencick as Waldo.

Finally,has been cast in an undisclosed role.

Bond 25 plot

The official plot synopsis this that Bond is brought out of retirement by old friend Felix Leiter to recover a scientist from an evil villain.

Producer Barbara Broccoli spoke about the film's plot, saying: "Well, Bond is not on active service when we start the film. He is enjoying himself in Jamaica".

She said they considered Jamaica to be Bond's "spiritual home" and added: "We start his journey here. We've got quite a ride in store for Mr Bond".

One rumour had been for a script was a focus on Bond battling against Russian forces, to mirror the real-world resurgence of the country as a world power.

An early draft of a script was also rumoured to begin with Bond retired and married to Swann when she is brutally killed and he is sent on a personal vendetta of revenge, similar to what happened to his wife Tracy (Diana Rigg) in On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Would the films go down the route of another revenge story and a murdered love interest once more?

The working title Shatterhand certainly suggests this. The film is also getting substantial rewrites as Bourne scribe Scott Z Burns is coming to work on the script for Fukunaga.

Michael Wilson has also confirmed that Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been drafted in to help polish the script for the MeToo era.

Bond 25 song

We currently do not know who will be performing the song for the 25th film. Rumoured artists so far include Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lana Del Rey. It has also been rumoured that Adele could return after her Oscar-winning song for Skyfall.

Dua Lipa is the current favourite, however, with reports of her due to shoot a music video soon.