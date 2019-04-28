  3. Hollywood
Bond baddie Rami Malek will be killed off in 'grisliest death' in 007 history

Hollywood

Bond baddie Rami Malek will be killed off in 'grisliest death' in 007 history

The Bohemian Rhapsody star will be playing “a mysterious villain with new and dangerous technology” - but he may not be the only one killed off

back
007Bohemian RhapsodyDaniel CraigFreddie MercuryJames BondJames Bond 25Rami Malek
nextHow Avengers: Endgame was foreshadowed by Avengers: Age of Ultron

within