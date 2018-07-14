BOOM! Ariana Grande poses in nothing but body paint

Ariana Grande is a star, a really big star. For millions of Arianators, as her fans are known, she’s radiant, a life-giving force they wake up in the morning and go to bed with at night. They’ve followed the phases of her career as she’s risen from Broadway (the musical 13) to TV (Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Sam & Cat) to the apex of pop stardom and commercial success. Now she’s ready to take it one step further.

The singer’s latest single has only been out for a few hours, but it’s already creating quite the fuss. The pop star dropped her latest single, God Is a Woman, late Thursday night, and the song has quickly riled up some Christians who find the title’s gender implication to be offensive. Others, however, haven’t been bothered by that, they’re too fixated on Grande’s racy makeover for the single’s cover art. The newly engaged singer appears nude and covered only in purple, blue, and pale yellow body paint in the promotional materials for God Is a Woman, whose video is expected to be released later on Friday.

yea this energy stays. love u so fuckin much. https://t.co/HG5D2vNujS — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 13, 2018

But not everyone was feeling the body paint. One fan’s message that Grande looked like a god was slammed by those upset by the song’s religious metaphor, while a body-shaming troll mocked her flat chest. Another fan tweeted that posing without clothes and wearing body paint was below the singer’s talents.

But it doesn’t sound like Grande has any regrets.