Boom!! Kate Upton goes TOPLESS on Instagram to thank her fans for the birthday wishes

We all love it when our favourite stars give us a glimpse of their person life through social media. Kate Upton, who rose to fame with her modeling stint, is back in the news. The babe once again proved that she has got that hotness quotient, as she posted a scintillating video of herself posing topless on her Instagram account. The 26-year-old stunner’s main aim was to put up the video to thank her fans for the birthday wishes.

Have a look at the video below:

Daring to impress, the blonde bombshell rocked a red ‘Wild Ones’ baseball cap overlooking the sea while throwing her hands in the air. She also posted a beautiful picture of herself wearing a light blue denim shirt as she sat cross-legged in her balcony. See pic:

Having the best birthday week 💛💛💛 A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 11, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

Also, this is not the first time that Kate has showed off her assets. For the cover of MAXIM, Kate posted wearing a nude, deep neck crop top revealing the ample amount of her cleavage.

Call it bold, call it naughty or call it a sleazy way to grab the limelight, we are totally liking Kate’s full-fledged daring avatar.