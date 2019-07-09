Darshana Devi July 09 2019, 11.36 am July 09 2019, 11.36 am

In a world of insane internet challenges, it’s the Bottle Cap Challenge that is currently making people go nuts! In the past few days, we have seen a slew of big celebrities taking part in it and nailing it like pros. Among them, there have a few who have given it their own twists and we must admit, they just made it look so easy! Just like Kendell Jenner, who tried her hand…or leg (to be apt) at it too. Let us know if her slo-mo video doesn’t blow your mind!

The task is to unscrew a bottle cap from the top of the bottle with a kick, without knocking the bottle. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star did her best to prove herself to be a pro by taking the challenge a notch higher. Clad in a green bikini, the supermodel attempted it in the middle of an ocean and did so by sitting on a jet-ski. As seen in her video, she approaches slowly towards the bottle and then sticks out her perfectly pointed toe before lightly tapping the lid off. Post completing it so flawlessly, she rides away, flashing a sweet smile.

Take a look at Kendall’s Bottle Cap Challenge video here:

View this post on Instagram you asked for it @haileybieber ... A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 8, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

Kendall’s stunt impressed a lot of celebs, including her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who loaded her post with comments. Kendall, on the other hand, made sure to mention in the comments section that the cap was ‘recovered’ and wasn’t left floating in the ocean.

Kim Kardashian's comments on Kendall Jenner's Bottle Cap Challenge post

The 23-year-old leggy lass was called out by her friend Hailey Bieber during the latter’s Bottle Cap Challenge. Hailey was equally smooth as she did it while riding a bike.

Take a look at Hailey’s video here: