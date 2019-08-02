Boyfriend: Ariana Grande, Social House drop the most millennial song ever!

Antara Kashyap August 02 2019, 4.39 pm August 02 2019, 4.39 pm

Ariana Grande is currently at the middle of her Sweetener Tour, in honour of her fourth and fifth studio albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next respectively. But in the midst of her busy schedule, the singer dropped a single with the singer-producer duo Socials House, whose real names are Mike Foster and Charles 'Scootie' Anderson. The track is called Boyfriend and deals with the very millennial problem of couples not committing to each other despite having feelings. The song has already garnered 4 million views in an hour since its release.

Ariana Grande has been teasing the music video for a week. She posted a still from the video and wrote that she wears Givenchy even in her music video. The singer has since then posted a series of aesthetically managed photos and videos to promote the music video. The video, on the other hand, stands out for being extremely quirky in its own right. It shows a very jealous Ariana imagining ways to physically harm the girl who Mike Foster is flirting with because even though he is technically not her boyfriend, they have a lot of chemistry in between them. Ariana first leaps on a girl and starts beating her up in a typically orchestrated cat-fight. The second time, she shoots the girl's palm. When Mike Foster stars singing, it is revealed that he too is jealous of the boy Ariana is flirting with and he goes on to literally rip the latter's heart out. The singers quickly snap out of their pretty graphic fantasies and compete to make each other jealous.