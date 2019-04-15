Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three years of legal battle

Divya Ramnani April 15 2019, 9.58 am April 15 2019, 9.58 am

Hollywood’s once upon a time famous couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who were fondly referred to as ‘Brangelina,’ parted ways back in September 2016. The duo filed for separation following an ugly feud, leaving fans in shock. Now, after almost three years of battling it out in the court and going through various divorce proceedings, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie restored their single status on Friday on April 12, said a report in The Blast. It further added that the judge accepted their request for bifurcation, which means they can be legally considered single, however, they aren’t officially divorced yet.

A bifurcation request is something which would allow them to keep working out the final details of their divorce (care of their children, shared assets, etc.) without maintaining their married status. Angelina Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, had said in a statement, “A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge. The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

Further, a source told People, “Both parents are focused on what’s best for the kids.” The two of them are parents to 6 kids – Maddox (17), Pax (14), Zahara (13), Shiloh (12), and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Ever since their divorce, both Jolie and Pitt were battling for the custody of their kids. However, it was on December 4, 2018, that the former couple mutually surrendered to a temporary agreement to ‘keep things moving along in the right direction.’

Meanwhile, rumours have it that Brad Pitt has found love in Hollywood actress Charlize Theron. Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, is seeing a British billionaire, who resides in London.