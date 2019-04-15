image
  3. Hollywood
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially single after three years of legal battle

Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three years of legal battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are legally single, although still not officially divorced.

back
Angelina JolieBrad PittBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie DivorceBrangelinacontroversydivorceEntertainmenthollywood
nextGame of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen arrive at Winterfell, Cersei begins plotting

within