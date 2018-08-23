Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie come to an agreement, custody battle extended

One of Hollywood’s hottest couples, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s heated custody battle, over their six children, has been going on for a long time now. The two have been working out an arrangement for custody over the past few months. From what we hear, it seems that the couple has finally come to an interim custody arrangement.

Reports say that Pitt and Jolie ‘have come together and reached an agreement on the custody of their children for the next month while an evaluator gathers information from both parents and all their children’.

“The interim arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after it was recommended by their custody evaluator,” a source told ET. “There was no longer a need for the hearing,” the source added.

The reports also add that Jolie, who is now back in Los Angeles after shooting a movie in London for months, is currently ‘helping the children heal with their father’.

Just recently, their legal battle hogged the headlines again when the court asked Jolie to allow Pitt more visitation with their kids. The actress reportedly had to agree to give Pitt four hours of custody every other day on school days, and 12 hours every other day on non-school days.