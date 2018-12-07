Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle divorce disputes and Pitt ‘got what he wanted’

Hollywood's once-upon-a-time famous couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, fondly referred to as ‘Brangelina’, parted ways back in 2016. This separation left all the fans and well-wishers in utter shock. Post their split, the estranged couple was at war for the custody of their kids. Angelia wanted a solo custody whereas Brad filed for a joint one. However, according to the latest reports, at the latest hearing, Angelina agreed to a deal that gives Brad joint physical and legal custody of the children.

All the other details are kept under wraps, but the US Weekly magazine report claims that the Fight Club actor is not free to spend time with his kids without a court-appointed minder in the vicinity. Brad will also be authorised to "regularly have his children overnight at his house for the first time since the divorce proceedings began." Also, the former couple will communicate with each other via Our Family Wizard, an app for parents to manage their child custody schedules, without the interference of lawyers.

While there are no comments from Brad’s side, a source told the magazine that visits with his children won’t be observed or restricted anymore. Well, he certainly got what he wanted.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to 6 kids – Maddox (17), Pax (14), Zahara (13), Shiloh (12) and 10-year-old twins – Knox and Vivienne.