image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle divorce disputes and Pitt ‘got what he wanted’

Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle divorce disputes and Pitt ‘got what he wanted’

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 07 2018, 6.43 pm
back
Angelina Brad divorceAngelina JolieBrad PittBrangelinaEntertainmenthollywood
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Mom Madhu Chopra gets candid about the big fat wedding and son in law
ALSO READ

Harvey Weinstein can heave a sigh of relief, NY prosecutors drop his financial fraud case

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce: Daddy ready to go to any extent for his kids!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle goes to trial