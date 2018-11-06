Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle goes to trial

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle now has a trial date. The latest update on their contentious divorce states that the two have now filed legal paperwork to take their prolonged custody battle to trial. The documents were filed on Monday and the trial has been reportedly scheduled for December 4, with the location yet to be determined.

The documents state that the ex-flames wish to extend the appointment of Judge Ouderkirk as a temporary judge till June 30, 2019. This means that ‘Ouderkirk will hear and determine all pretrial issues, requests and motions in their case and also preside over the trial’. The court papers further state that the two (at the judge’s discretion) may be able to appear at the trial via telephone.

Moreover, the trial will also determine the division of property, which could be complicated as neither of the two signed a prenuptial agreement, and is expected to happen somewhere between two or three weeks.

It is further assumed that the courtroom will be sealed off to anyone other than the parties involved.

The former couple, who parted ways in 2016, is reported to be on two very different pages when it comes to custody of their six children, with Jolie, asking for sole physical custody, while Pitt seeking 50-50 joint custody.