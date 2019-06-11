Darshana Devi June 11 2019, 11.57 pm June 11 2019, 11.57 pm

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood’s once IT couple, parted ways in January 2005. Following that, Pitt soon moved on with Angelina Jolie and continued his relationship with her till 2016. There still exist numerous fans of Pitt-Aniston who desperately want the two to get back together. One more thing of the duo that the fans eye on is their former opulent house, which is reportedly looking for an owner now. Heads up, the price of it might just make you fall flat on the floor!

The duo, who got hitched in the year 2000, purchased their luxurious house in 2001 for reportedly 13.5 million dollars (Rs 93 crore), and now, the house is on sale for a whopping $ 49 million dollars (Rs 343 crore). Holy sh**! Are you serious? What we also learn is that the house comprises of a large courtyard, a living room that can accommodate up to 20 people, a tiled kitchen, a swimming pool, a tennis court and a screening room. According to Daily Mail, “The property was built in 1934 sprawls 12,000 sq ft with five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.”

Aniston got married to Justin Theroux back in the year 2015 but however, her ‘closeness’ to Brad reportedly led to their separation. "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," they had announced in a statement.