Mirror July 11 2019, 12.07 pm July 11 2019, 12.07 pm

He's single and she's single, but not for long if Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's old friend George Clooney reportedly has his way. Fourteen years after their bitter divorce, it's been claimed that George has made it his mission to reunite Brad and Jen. And according to US magazine Life & Style, his plan has got off to cracking start with Brad and Jen recently joining him and wife Amal for a top-secret weekend in Rome.

A source claimed, "George wants to see one of his best friends, Brad Pitt, happy again. And that means one thing, Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Jen stayed at a very private villa in Rome. George organised it all, saying he was booking it for his parents so there would be no prying eyes. It was very romantic thanks, in no small part to a staff whose number one priority was discretion." What's more, it's claimed Brad is equally keen for a reunion and has reportedly been putting in the hard graft to convince Jennifer, 50, that he can be trusted.