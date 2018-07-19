Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston didn't meet up in London, neither are they marrying again

It had Jennifer posing with Amy Pascal, but Brad has been efficiently photoshopped and put there. Hmm.

Post her separation from Justin Theroux, Jennifer Anniston has found herself at the receiving end of some notoriously done photo editing accompanied by a piece of fake news. Recently, a number of tabloids suggested that she has caught up with ex-husband Brad Pitt in London and has remarried to him! However, there's no truth to it.

A report on Grazia suggests Jennifer chose to part ways with Brad due to “rekindled friendship with a very famous ex.” The report claims Jennifer is filming her Netflix movie in London while Brad is visiting the UK to meet his children. "The plan is to meet for dinner, but the last thing they want is any speculation of a reunion," a supposed source tells them.

They didn't catch up, though. Brad is presently in Los Angeles, shooting for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He will be meeting the kids only in the last week of July, reports Gossip Cop.

Meanwhile, In Touch, on their latest cover termed Brad and Jenn to be 'just married’!

The photo that has Brad wrapping his hands around Jennifer is nothing but a digital editing trick, Gossip Cop claims. The original photo of Jennifer is from the 2012 AFI Gala.

It had Jennifer posing with Amy Pascal, but Brad has been efficiently photoshopped and put there. Hmm.

As per reports, Brad and Jennifer haven't communicated since many days now, and don't plan a reconciliation either!