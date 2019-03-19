Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now meme material on Twitter

It’s not hard to make Hollywood sensations like Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio look cool, and guess what, the first official poster of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is serving the same purpose. In the latest poster of the film, we see Pitt and DiCaprio looking their fashionable best. The film is said to take us back to Hollywood from 1969 where Leonardo DiCaprio essays the role of a faded TV actor, who, along with his stunt double, played by Pitt is on a route to achieve success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

In the new poster, we see Pitt (Cliff Booth) opting for a crisp pair of blue jeans paired with a sunny yellow shirt over a white quoted tee. Meanwhile, DiCaprio (Rick Dalton) is seen wearing a brown leather jacket with looking off into a distance. Not just that, even the backdrop of the poster is so vintage as we see the two heartthrobs posing effortlessly near a car against a sunset Hollywood backdrop. While the poster is a visual treat for fans, social media turned their savage mode on and started churning out memes. Twitter was flooded with loads of LOL-worthy jokes.

Right from Weekend at Bernie’s, Dude, Where’s My Car? to comparing the poster with How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, the internet will make you ROFL. Have a look at them below:

thanks, QT, but we're going to take this in a different direction pic.twitter.com/cCkdv2Nk3T — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 18, 2019

The expanded poster for #OnceUponATimeinHollywood is wild pic.twitter.com/0uSknsB0pW — Tom Butler (@TomButler) March 18, 2019

As per Entertainment Weekly, the movie will serve as the late Luke Perry’s last film. Perry plays Scott Lancer and shot for his part before dying from a massive stroke at 52. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit the silver screen this July.

