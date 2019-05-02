  3. Hollywood
Brad Pitt breaks silence over 'gifting Jennifer Aniston £60.5m marital home for 50th'

Hollywood

Brad Pitt breaks silence over 'gifting Jennifer Aniston £60.5m marital home for 50th'

The actor was rumoured to have bought Jen's 'dream home' for her as a gift for her milestone birthday.

back
Angelina JolieBrad PitthollywoodJennifer Aniston
nextBillboard Awards 2019: Taylor Swift leads the worst dressed stars in purple ruffled mini-dress

within