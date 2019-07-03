Antara Kashyap July 03 2019, 7.24 pm July 03 2019, 7.24 pm

Quentin Tarantino is undoubtedly one of the best filmmakers the world has ever seen. He started with Reservoir Dogs and after Pulp Fiction, his talent was recognised by the film industry. However, the Tarantino era might be nearing an end as the filmmaker has declared that he will quit directing after his 10th film. Tarantino had first talked about this in 2014 during the filming of his eighth film The Hateful Eight. But the story has been confirmed by none other than Brad Pitt.

Tarantino and Pitt are currently promoting their film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The duo talked to GQ Australia where Tarantino reiterated that he will leave films after his 10th. "I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I've come to the end of the road. I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative. I just think I've given all I have to give to movies." He also revealed that if his 9th film was well-received, he would quit now. "Maybe I'll stop right now! Maybe I'll stop while I'm ahead. We'll see." To this Brad Pitt confirmed that he was "dead serious" about quitting films after his tenth but he has plans for now. "No, I don't think he's bluffing at all. I think he's dead serious. And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game. But he has other plans and we're not going to have to say goodbye for a long time." Pitt said.

The first news of him leaving films came out in 2014 when he was filming The Hateful Eight. Speaking to Deadline, he had said, “I like the idea of leaving them (viewers) wanting a bit more. I do think directing is a young man’s game, and I like the idea of an umbilical cord connection from my first to my last movie. I’m not trying to ridicule anyone who thinks differently, but I want to go out while I’m still hard.” He also said that he was serious about his 10-film career. “I like that I will leave a 10-film filmography, and so I’ve got two more to go after this. It’s not etched in stone, but that is the plan. If I get to the 10th, do a good job and don’t screw it up, well that sounds like a good way to end the old career.” However, he had said that it was not compulsory that he wouldn't ever do a film after retirement, “If later on, I come across a good movie, I won’t not do it just because I said I wouldn’t - but 10 and done, leaving them wanting more – that sounds right,” he said.