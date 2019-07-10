Mirror July 10 2019, 6.17 pm July 10 2019, 6.17 pm

Brad Pitt 'reached out' to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston after splitting from Angelina Jolie despite previously criticising his marriage to the Friends star. Reports in US media say the Hollywood actor turned to Aniston in the wake of his marriage to Jolie falling apart. Despite saying that being married to Aniston had given him a 'dull life', she reportedly listened to the 55-year-old actor as he had previously apologised for his 'hurtful comment'.

A source told Us Weekly that shortly after filing for divorce from Jolie, Pitt turned to Aniston and told her that he was having difficulties coping with the stresses of the split from Jolie. The source went on to say that Pitt and Aniston took the opportunity to reminisce and talk about favourite times from the past. It didn't rekindle any romance and the pair agreed to remain, friends, as they recalled how they tried to keep out of the spotlight during the 90s. It was a time which proved one of the more challenging periods of Pitt's life and in an interview with Parade magazine, revealed that he had turned to drugs as part of his coping mechanism.