Antara Kashyap June 06 2019, 8.55 pm June 06 2019, 8.55 pm

It is time for a man to save the earth from extra-terrestrial dangers again! This time, our very own Brad Pitt will wear the astronaut suit in search of his father lost in space and whose experiments can potentially destroy the solar system. Ad Astra is a new American science-fiction film directed by James Gray. Brad Pitt plays the astronaut Roy McBridge whose failed attempt at going to space leads to a chain of events. Roy thinks that his father died going to space and learns that his father is actually alive and experimenting with substances that can be fatal for the solar system. Hence it is now this man's mission to stop whatever is happening and save the world.

Take a look at the Ad Astra trailer that was dropped on Wednesday 5th of June:

Brad Pitt stars in #AdAstra. In theaters September 20th. Watch the trailer now. pic.twitter.com/NwtkwYF5Jt — Ad Astra (@adastramovie) June 5, 2019

The two-minute long trailer shows Brad Pitt, determined to live a life like his dead father, ready to give up his life in service of the nation. We see Brad going off to space, but a malfunction in the space shuttle causes him to free fall. What should be a potential fall to death ends up with Brad in a hospital bed, fairly unharmed. His wife, played by Liv Tyler tells him that the incident has opened a portal of unfortunate events that they call the surge. It is then revealed that Brad's father has been alive on another planet.

What follows is a montage of shots similar to what we see in space movies like Interstellar or 2001: A Space Odyssey. We see hints of mental trauma and disturbance on Brad Pitt's part as he has to take up a psychological evaluation. Moreover, there is a visual of a tunnel, probably hinting at delusion. It won't be surprising if the events in the film exist only in the character's imagination. There are also little glimpses of Brad being a doting husband in the sequences when he and Liv Tyler are talking at dusk. It is important to note that Ad Astra looks very promising. Brad Pitt is obviously the USP of the film, and rightfully so because he gives a great performance.