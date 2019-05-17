Brad Pitt 'hasn't dated since Angie' as truth about Lena Dunham 'romance' revealed

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 11.10 pm May 17 2019, 11.10 pm

Brad Pitt has spent the last three years as a singleton after splitting from Angelina Jolie and 'is a long way from falling in love again,' according to US reports. The 55-year-old Hollywood actor may be single but he hasn't chosen to mingle much with dating being off the menu for some time. But when pictures appeared of Brad with his arm around Girls star Lena Dunham during her 33rd birthday party, there was hope he might be looking for love again. He was later pictured with Lena again but before fans of the actor get too excited, a source close to him has said the pair are 'just good friends'.

A source has told Hollywood Life, "Brad does not have any romantic dates over to his home that he shared with Angelina and the kids, and he is a long way from falling in love again.” They continued to say that Brad is "friendly with plenty of women in and out of the film industry,” but there is no new love potential. The source continued, "He does enjoy plenty of platonic relationships with lots of people, including Lena Dunham, who is just a friend, nothing more."

Since his split from Angelina, Brad has been linked to Neri Oxman, a professor at MIT and actress Charlize Theron. There were rumours of a 'feud' between Charlize and Angelina but the Hollywood star recently quashed those reports. The Long Shot actress said she hasn't dated Brad and that her and Angelina, "really don't know each other," and are "not friends or hang out."

It seems Brad won't be going public with a new love any time soon. And Hollywood Life also reports that Brad won't introduce any new love to his children, "until he is in a serious relationship," and is in no rush to be in that position.