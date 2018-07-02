Brad Pitt is one ecstatic father and the reason is THIS!

Everyone thought Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were a dream couple, one who took vows to fulfil them until their hair greyed and hearts stopped. Alas, sometimes even vows are not enough to keep a broken relation intact. The couple shocked one and all by separating and then fighting for the custody of their kids which was eventually awarded to Angelina, with Pitt being given visitation rights. However, now there is a reason for Brad to be an ecstatic father.

Pitt has received special permission to spend more time with his kids as Jolie shoots for Maleficent 2. The judge in question presided over the divorce proceedings of the couple, and charted out a detailed schedule so that Pitt could spend more time with his kids; Pax, aged 14, Zahara, aged 13, Shiloh, aged 12 and Vivienne and Knox, twins aged nine.

"The children not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them," read the court papers. It was also stated that if Jolie does not allow the kids to meet their father, she may lose full custody.

Brad has always wanted his kids and loves them to the tee. A source revealed to People, "Having kids was always very special to him. He wanted kids for years before he met Angie. He was dreaming about being a dad. And he has always been a great dad. Very involved and present. He talks about the kids non-stop now. He brought gifts back to England."

"Brad has been in the best mood. Although he was away from the kids for a week, it seems just the fact that he now knows when he will see them, makes him very happy. He couldn’t wait to get back to England. Not following a proper custody schedule was very difficult for him. And very sad as well," he added.

Well, we are happy that Brad is getting to be with his children.