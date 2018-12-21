Brad Pitt is thankful to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, for this reason

One of Hollywood’s most love couples – Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (fondly remembered as Brangelina), parted their ways back in September 2016, leaving all their fans in shock. However, amidst the intense divorce and custody battle, Angelina and Brad chose to look at the bright side. According to the sources, the Fight Club actor has been coping with the struggles in a healthy way. Brad doesn’t find the need to have alcohol to get through the stress. The actor has credited Angelina for this change.

A source close to the actor, in an exclusive chat to Hollywood Life, said, “Brad has been able to maintain his sobriety despite the enormous amount of stress and legal pressure put upon him by Angelina during their ongoing divorce war. During the most challenging time in Brad’s life, he is happy and proud that he has been able to maintain his good health and sobriety. Brad has persevered through these tough days with a lot of hard work and determination to better himself.”

The estranged couple has been through a lot of feuds, even after their divorce. Reason? The custody battle of their six kids - Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. It was on December 4, 2018, when the former couple mutually surrendered to a temporary agreement.

In 2017, Brad admitted to GQ Magazine about how he had quit drinking, since his split with Angelina. The actor also replaced his wine and vodka with cranberry juice and fizzy water. That’s some good news, Brad!