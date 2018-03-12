Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Quentin Tarantinos next

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are about to reunite with Quentin Tarantino to star in the filmmaker's latest project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, announced Sony Pictures. Tarantino described the film as a story taking place in Los Angeles in 1969, during the heights of “hippy Hollywood.”

“The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbour...Sharon Tate,” said Tarantino.

The film is slated to be released worldwide on August 9, 2019. According to Hollywood Reporter, the film is an expensive proposition. Negotiations had been strenuous and it was reported that DiCaprio was ready to walk away at one point in January.

Tarantino worked with Brad Pitt in Inglorious Basterds (2009) which grossed over $321 million globally and was also nominated for eight Academy Awards. Christoph Waltz won best supporting actor. DiCaprio starred in Tarantino’s Django Unchained, which was nominated for five and won two Oscars.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old," Tarantino said in a statement. "I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that doesn’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”