  3. Hollywood
Brad Pitt responds to question about whether he'll get back with Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood

Brad Pitt reveals if he'll get back with Jennifer Aniston!

Brad Pitt was asked directly about whether there was any hope he will get back with Jennifer Aniston.

back
Angelina JolieBrad PittfriendsJennifer AnistonJustin Theroux
nextMet Gala 2019: Secret behind Kim Kardashian's TINY waist revealed

within