Brad Pitt was happier with Jennifer Aniston than Angelina Jolie, ex-bodyguard claims

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 11.55 am May 09 2019, 11.55 am

Brad Pitt's ex-bodyguard claims the actor was "one hundred percent happy" while married to Jennifer Aniston, and that his subsequent romance with Angelina Jolie was "different." Kris Herzog, who joined Brad's team following his 2005 split from Jen, reckons Brad and Jen were living a life of happily wedded bliss before he met Angelina on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. “I never heard of them fighting. I never heard rumors of cheating. I never heard anything bad between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt before he met Angelina Jolie," he told Australia's Yahoo! Lifestyle in 2016.

“She really loved him with all her heart. I don’t believe Jennifer even looked at other guys when she was with Brad. She would have dedicated her life to him." However, he claims the dynamics between Brad and Angelina was at the other end of the spectrum. “With Angelina, it was a different type of relationship. It was ‘we are the most powerful celebrity couple in the world’ and that was primarily Angelina pushing her public image," he said.

Brad and Angelina went on to have six children together before splitting in 2016 amid reports of an explosive mid-flight row between Brad and their eldest son Maddox, 17. He was subsequently cleared by the FBI over child abuse allegations and fought a lengthy custody battle with Angelina before their divorce was finally signed off in April.