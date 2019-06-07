Darshana Devi June 07 2019, 2.16 pm June 07 2019, 2.16 pm

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk sparked romance rumours in April 2015. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, and since then, the two have made several public appearances. However, we recently learned that things have gone sour between the two and reportedly, Irina has also moved out of Cooper 's £3.6m mansion. Now we learn that the duo has split after four years of dating and fans couldn’t be any more heartbroken. While there have been no confirmations, we have learned that the two are also ‘amicably working out’ on how to share the custody of their daughter.

It was only in February when Shayk shared that she preferred to keep her and Cooper’s romance out of the limelight. “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she told Glamour UK. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it,” she added.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have called it quits

Meanwhile, speculations have also been rife that Lady Gaga is the reason behind the two calling it quits as there have been rumours of Gaga and Cooper’s romance too. However, the singer clarified those reports in an earlier interview saying, "Yes, people saw love. And guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. You know, I mean, this is a love song, Shallow. The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance."