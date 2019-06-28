In Com Staff June 28 2019, 5.10 pm June 28 2019, 5.10 pm

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's split started amicably but a sticking point over their co-parenting could be seen them locked in a custody battle. When supermodel Shayk, 33, brought her relationship with Oscar-nominated actor Cooper, 44, to a close, it appeared the pair had parted ways on good terms. During the split, the former couple decided to co-parent their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. All had been going well, with Cooper devoting a majority of his time to being with his daughter, after a year in which his filming and promotion of A Star Is Born took its toll on his relationship with Shayk.

A small matter of his 'special friendship' with Lady Gaga didn't help much either but with Shayk jetting off to Europe for modelling assignments, it was working well that Cooper took the helm in the parenting stakes. According to reports in Grazia, tensions are increasing between them about where Lea will be based, which could lead Cooper and Shayk into a bitter custody battle. An East Coast/West Coast divide is happening as Cooper is reportedly insisting that Lea is brought up with him in Los Angeles, while Shayk wants her to stay in New York, where she is based.