Bradley Cooper became 'emotionally absent' from Irina Shayk during the filming of A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, according to reports in US media. The 44-year-old Oscar-nominated director 'drifted apart' from his 33-year-old supermodel fiancée during the 'long filming' of the movie that Cooper directed and starred alongside Gaga. People.com has reported that Cooper and Shayk "tried to save the relationship" but they had drifted too far apart for it to be rescued.

Oscar-winning singer Gaga has been at the center of the relationship struggles, after she became 'close' to Cooper during filming, before giving a very intimate performance of her hit Shallow with him during the Oscars ceremony. Their 'closeness' was excused as them both 'being in character' but the awkward smile from the watching Shayk seemed to betray this idea. Gaga has come out on a couple of occasions to deny anything improper with Cooper and at a recent live performance, she chastised the crowd before performing Shallow, saying: "And one more thing, be kind or f*** off."

A source told People.com that "Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming" and after it was over, Cooper and Shayk "tried to save the relationship but it had changed". The split still came as a surprise to some though as the source added: "Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on."

Cooper has publicly thanked Shayk on a couple of occasions during the award season, telling her at the BAFTA awards that he appreciated Shayk for "putting up with me" throughout the long process of making A Star Is Born.