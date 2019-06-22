In Com Staff June 22 2019, 3.20 pm June 22 2019, 3.20 pm

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have raised hopes of a reconciliation after he was seen visiting his ex's apartment. Unfortunately, for fans of the 44-year-old A Star Is Born director, the reason for his visits will not see him rekindling any romance with 33-year-old supermodel Irina. The pair confirmed that they had split just over two weeks ago after they drifted apart while Cooper was away filming and promoting his award-winning movie, which co-stars Lady Gaga. His 'special friendship' with Gaga led to the strain being put on his relationship with Shayk, with the Russian model saying Cooper had become 'emotionally detached' from her during his time with Gaga on the film set.

After the actor was photographed in Manhattan, visiting Shayk's apartment, there were hopes that they might be looking for a fresh start. In fact, it is not Irina that Cooper is looking to see at her home, with the pair hoping to co-parent their two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. The pair have vowed to make their split as smooth as possible for the sake of Lea and Cooper has shared his desire to spend more time with his daughter, after a year when he was 'mostly absent'.

A source told People that Irina and Bradley will "keep spending time together as a family.” They also claimed, "Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter and they’re both just trying to give Lea the most normal life they can.” With both parents having the same goals for Lea, they are reportedly trying to let her live a normal life, despite their break-up. The source continued, "They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play. They are both wonderful parents.”