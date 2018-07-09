home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Bravo! Chrissy Teigen hits back at trolls over her breastfeeding picture

First published: July 09, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Updated: July 09, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Celebrities and trolls are strange bedfellows. Both feed off each other and yet sometimes they can swallow each other whole. It’s how you manage the tension that makes you an icon. If any celebrity needs lessons in dealing with trolls, there can take some cues from model and mother Chrissy Teigen.

Recently, Chrissy Teigen hit back at trolls who shamed her for posting a picture of herself breastfeeding her second child. Tiegen on Sunday took to her social media and posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her 7-week-old son Miles, and a 2-year-old daughter, Luna, held by a baby blanket.

Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

It seems like the internet was absolutely offended by Chrissy’s mummy moment. While many praised her and thanked her for normalising breastfeeding, a section of social media criticised her.

Twitterati surely deserved a bitter dose from the celeb. An agitated and anger filled Chrissy took the social media by storm with her reply. And oh-boy we loved how bad-ass it was.

Kudos to Chrissy, we seriously need such befitting replies from our celebrities when comments are downright ugly.

 

