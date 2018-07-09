Bravo! Chrissy Teigen hits back at trolls over her breastfeeding picture

Celebrities and trolls are strange bedfellows. Both feed off each other and yet sometimes they can swallow each other whole. It’s how you manage the tension that makes you an icon. If any celebrity needs lessons in dealing with trolls, there can take some cues from model and mother Chrissy Teigen.

Recently, Chrissy Teigen hit back at trolls who shamed her for posting a picture of herself breastfeeding her second child. Tiegen on Sunday took to her social media and posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her 7-week-old son Miles, and a 2-year-old daughter, Luna, held by a baby blanket.

It seems like the internet was absolutely offended by Chrissy’s mummy moment. While many praised her and thanked her for normalising breastfeeding, a section of social media criticised her.

Christ in a hand basket. Menstruating, childbirth and sex are natural, too, but that doesn't mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like @chrissyteigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it. — Cat'o9Tails (@catclause) July 7, 2018

Twitterati surely deserved a bitter dose from the celeb. An agitated and anger filled Chrissy took the social media by storm with her reply. And oh-boy we loved how bad-ass it was.

I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your tits and scroll on by. https://t.co/k604IcF55a — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 7, 2018

Kudos to Chrissy, we seriously need such befitting replies from our celebrities when comments are downright ugly.