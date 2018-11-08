Hollywood Breaking Bad is making a comeback because Bryan Cranston says so! Darshana Devi November 08 2018, 11.21 am November 08 2018, 11.21 am

If you’re a die-hard Breaking Bad fan, this piece of news will make you happy! The much-loved series is all set to back. Yup, that’s true but with a twist. The popular television drama is coming back in a movie format and it has been confirmed by none other than Bryan Cranston himself. The 62-year-old revealed the same on Wednesday and shared that he hasn’t read the script as yet.

“Yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but honestly I have not even read the script,” Cranston said. “I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script. There’s the question of whether or not we’ll even see Walter White in this movie. Think about that one.”

When quizzed if he would be interested in reprising his iconic character Walter White, he said, “I would, I would. Absolutely. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do then absolutely. He’s a genius.”

“It’s a great story and there’s a lot of people who felt they wanted to see some kind of completion to these storylines that were left open and this idea, from what I’m told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey,” he added.

The series, which ran from 2008 until 2013, was based on the story of a high school science teacher who responds to a terminal cancer diagnosis by turning into a powerful drug lord.

“I’m excited about it because it’s Breaking Bad. It was the greatest professional period of my life. And I can’t wait to see those people even if I just come by to visit,” told Cranston.