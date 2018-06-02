Brian De Palma to make a horror movie on the Harvey Weinstein scandal

Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been embroiled in one of the biggest scandals after around 70 women complained of sexual misconduct against him. Now, filmmaker Brian De Palma has decided to direct a horror movie on Weinstein covering the scandal.

As reported to Variety, De Palma states that the sexual allegations against Weinstein will be the basic premise of his project.

Speaking to French publication Le Parisien, De Palma said, “I’m writing a film about this scandal, a project I’m talking about with a French producer. My character won’t be named Harvey Weinstein, but it will be a horror film, with a sexual aggressor, and it will take place in the film industry.”

The latest update on Weinstein states that he has been indicted on rape charges and other counts of sexual abuse. The charges are in relation to two incidents, one involving the former actress Lucia Evans as identified by his lawyer and the other stays unnamed. However, his lawyer has denied the allegations.

If Harvey Weinstein is convicted of these charges, then he could face an imprisonment of up to 25 years.

Workwise for De Palma, his next release is Domino, a crime thriller.