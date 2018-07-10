Brie Larson finishes the shoot of Captain Marvel, shares a picture

Fans of Avengers: Infinity War can’t contain their excitement over its sequel and Captain Marvel that features Brie Larson in the titular role. Now, the lead actress has shared a picture announcing that she has wrapped up the shooting of Captain Marvel.

The picture shows a clapperboard which has the title of the movie and a calendar too and July 6 is the shown as the last day of the shoot.

After several delays, the release date of the movie was finally said to be March 6, 2019. The makers have confirmed that the movie is set in the 90s. Captain Marvel is written and helmed by Anna Bolden and Ryan Fleck.

Speaking of the project, the director had said earlier, “There is an unexplored period of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we wanted to showcase. Almost anything else is a spoiler other than to say that the ‘90s would be a fun period to make a superhero movie in.”

Apart from Brie, the movie also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Djimon Hounsou in important roles. The movie is touted as Marvel Studios’ first female-led solo flick.