Debanu Das May 31 2019, 5.09 pm May 31 2019, 5.09 pm

Brie Larson turned out to be the perfect Captain Marvel. The balance of sass, power and the devil may care attitude is what Carol Danvers is all about. With her standalone film and her appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel became a very popular character among Marvel fans. But being a part of the MCU doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t enjoy stuff that happens in a galaxy far, far away. At the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, California, Larson arrived in like a Jedi knight.

The actress shared a photo on social media where she could be seen engaged in what looked like a fierce lightsaber duel. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge offers immersive entertainment facilities for fans of the franchise. Larson is wielding a blue lightsaber – signifying her allegiance to the Jedi order. Her opponent is expectedly wielding a red lightsaber, meaning that she is a fan of the Sith! Larson captioned the photo “The force is strong ya’ll!!!!!!"

May the force be with her!

Larson worked extensively with Samuel L Jackson for Captain Marvel’s origin film. Jackson had played the role of Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Once during filming, Jackson had brought his lightsaber to the Captain Marvel set. Speaking about the event to Entertainment Weekly, she said: "I got to hold his lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi."