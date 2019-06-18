Debanu Das June 18 2019, 4.21 pm June 18 2019, 4.21 pm

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards was dominated by Marvel’s productions. The world’s second highest grossing film Avengers: Endgame dominated the awards show. The film starred that an ensemble cast bagged the best movie award. For the best fight award, Brie Larsen of Captain Marvel went on stage with her stunt doubles Joanna Bennett and Renae Moneymaker. During the acceptance speech, Larsen praised the duo for their work.

Bennett and Moneymaker trained Larsen for the female superhero film. The actor said that her stunt doubles were the “living embodiment of Captain Marvel" when she brought them up on stage. Bennet and Moneymaker said that it was an honour to work on the film and to be “a part of bringing such a strong female character to life."

Renae is very active on social media. She usually posts images of herself working out or hanging with her family. She seemed to like the work she did with Marvel and Captain Marvel, considering that she’s shared quite a few pictures from the sets. In one of the pictures, she can be seen wearing a suit similar to what Larson wears in the film. Bennett’s love for Captain Marvel is immense and she even ordered a pair of Captain Marvel inspired boxing gloves. Her Instagram account shows that she loves cats and is loves to travel. Her workout also seems to be a very important part of her life.

