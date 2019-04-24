  3. Hollywood
Britney Spears breaks silence over 'severe emotional distress'

Hollywood

Britney Spears breaks her silence over 'emotional distress', says all is well via video

Britney Spears has spoken out on Instagram about her situation after spending time in a well being centre.

back
Britney SpearsSam Asghari
nextSpider-Man Far From Home 'leak': Nick Fury twist, Mysterio secret revealed?

within