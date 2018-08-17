Britney Spears' legal dispute turns more Toxic, asked to cough up $110,000

American popstar Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s battle over child support has been going on for months. And now comes another twist in their on-going legal dispute. Attorneys for both the sides recently met in court, when the judge ordered Britney to pay Kevin an additional amount, $110,000 to be specific, because of failing to come to a voluntary agreement with him about his demand for more child-support payments.

E! News reports that $100,000 will be for Kevin’s legal ‘cost and fees’ and the remainder will be given to Benchmark Resolution Group. The two were also asked to pay $7,000 to officials at a dispute resolution company to settle the case out of court.

The Toxic hit maker has been reportedly paying her ex $15,000 every month to Kevin so that it helps him to take care of their sons but the latter demanded she triple the amount because his income has been in steep decline while Britney’s has soared. But Britney rebuffed the same claiming that she already covers all of their children’s monthly expenses, including tuition, extra-curricular activities, clothing, and anything else. Post which, Kevin decided to take the matters into his own hands.

In the month of May, Kevin also requested for $100,000 from Britney, to cover the forensic accounting fees and $250,000, for the extra attorney fees in this dispute.