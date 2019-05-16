Britney Spears may never perform again, says her manager

Debanu Das May 16 2019, 4.55 pm May 16 2019, 4.55 pm

The legendary pop singer Britney Spears will no longer be performing again. Her long-time manager Larry Rudolph confirmed to TMZ that the singer has paused work and will not resume until her mental health improves. He even told the publication that Spears’ medication has ‘stopped working.’ It was reported that Spears has cancelled a residency in Las Vegas and then signed up into a mental health facility. Though she’s now out of the facility, she’s tangled up in tussle over her financial conservatorship and some concerns over her father’s health.

Speaking to TMZ, Rudolph said that Spears should not “work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again, it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.” Rudolph has been managing Spears’ career for a long time, going all the way back to her first album Baby One More Time, in 1999.

Rudolph said that Spears had prepared for an upcoming show, but that engagement is cancelled. Britney’s father, Jamie, has been her co-conservator since 2008 after she had a breakdown. After her attorney Andrew Wallet resigned from his co-conservatorship, Jamie became the sole conservator. The singer is reportedly under stress because of her father’s illness.

Earlier in May, a Los Angeles judge had called for an evaluation on Spears’ conservatorship, as per reports. That evaluation would determine the mental health of an unspecified person. These reports sound different from what many people believe. The Free Britney movement is active and the supporters think that the singer is being held against her will.

"The personal issues that Britney is dealing with are highly complicated and the conservatorship is there for a reason. The courts of California take this very seriously. I hope the people allow her to have her private time," Rudolf told news outlets.