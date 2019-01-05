Britney Spears puts Las Vegas show on hold after father’s health deteriorates

In a shocking announcement on Friday, pop star Britney Spears revealed that she is postponing her new ‘Domination’ show due to her father, Jamie Spears' sudden illness. The pop superstar, 37, put her Las Vegas residency on hold so she can stay at home and care for her father Jamie after his colon ruptured. Britney Spears sounded extremely heart-broken as she mentioned that a couple of months ago, how her father was hospitalized and had almost died. The singer is grateful that he was out of the danger, but he still has a long way to go for his full recovery.

The Grammy Winner further added that family comes first and now, she is going to devote all her time to her father. "I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me," Britney said in a statement. "Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you,” she added. We wish him a speedy recovery!

Britney Spears' Britney: Domination was supposed to commence from February 13, 2019, with 32 shows in the pipeline and, was to be performed at the Park Theatre located in the Park MGM Hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. With her show being canned for the moment, the singer has mentioned about the refund to her fans.