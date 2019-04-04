Britney Spears seeks mental help due to her father’s deteriorating health

Divya Ramnani April 04 2019, 3.53 pm April 04 2019, 3.53 pm

The fact that Britney Spears is very close to her father Jamie Spears is no secret. A few months ago, it was revealed that Jamie is suffering from a life-threatening disease as his colon had ruptured. Because of this, the pop star had taken a break from her career to attend to her father. A stressful situation no less, this has affected Britney Spears mental health. According to a report in TMZ, in order to focus on her health, Britney Spears has checked into a mental health facility. The reports added that Britney is expected to undergo treatment for over a month.

A source close to the singer revealed to Page Six, “At the height of her fame, Britney was taken to a place where she couldn’t be a normal person. It was very difficult for her to trust people – and she has always relied on her dad to help her do normal things. Britney hasn’t been out partying or drinking, she’s been at home. She has very difficult emotional and health issues, which had been under control, but in the last few months she has been suffering and in bad shape.”

Britney, too, had hinted at her struggle through a cryptic Instagram post. In her latest post, the Everytime hit-maker shared a picture captioned, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)”

It was in the month of January when Britney had to cancel her Las Vegas show because of Jamie’s super-ill health. In a long post shared by the singer on her social media, she opened up saying, “I don’t even know where to start with this because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalised and almost died. We’re so all grateful that he came out of it alive, but still has a long road ahead of him.”