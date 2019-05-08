Britney Spears 'seeks restraining order for severe mental trauma' against ex manager

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 9.23 pm May 08 2019, 9.23 pm

Britney Spears has faced up to a traumatic few weeks in a mental health facility and now that she has checked out, she has turned her focus onto ex-manager Sam Lutfi. The troubled singer is seeking a restraining order against Lutfi after she claimed that he started harassing her and her mother just days after she checked out of the facility.

Britney's attorney filed documents in Los Angeles and she wants to include her father and two sons, to ensure they are protected. The 37-year-old singer, who was in the middle of a Las Vegas residency before checking in to the wellbeing facility to help with her mental health issues, has claimed that Lutfi has been sending threatening texts and tweets. Britney is claiming that Lutfi's actions have caused her "severe mental trauma" and have 'interfered with her life'.

The legal team working on behalf of Britney have said that Lutfi is proving 'problematic to her safety and well-being'. They have also said that he needs to be kept away from Britney to "prevent future harm and further psychological trauma. Britney checked out of the facility on April 25 and four days later Lutfi allegedly targeted her mother Lynne, accusing her being the reason why Britney's life was 'out of control'.

According to The Blast, one message to Lynne allegedly from Lutfi read: "You are the one that’s been breaking your back for your children your entire life and yet you are still having to answer to people that have done nothing for your family yet they are in charge.” Lutfi also allegedly wrote: "You need to stop allowing anyone to treat you poorly. Lou lives like a queen and does what she wants. You how poorly she speaks about you behind your back.

"I want to just be able to provide you with all the resources that you’ll need for this transition if that is the plan. Everything from counsel to $.” Lutfi was Britney's manager in the early 2000s and her family hold him responsible for her breakdown in 2008.